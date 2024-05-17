TON Ecosystem Poised for Explosion - Official Partnership Announcement NOTCOIN x CATIZEN

During #Token2049, Telegram's CEO Durov once again articulated the grand vision of the TON ecosystem to global Web3 users. Since the late hours of the 26th, Telegram's servers worldwide have been subjected to targeted attacks, highlighting the immense potential of the Telegram x TON collaboration seen by both Web2 and Web3. This has made TON a focal point. The $TONCoin token's price saw a surge followed by fluctuations.

As of Yesterday, $NOT was simultaneously launched on Binance, OKX, Bybit, and other major exchanges, pushing the TON ecosystem's visibility to new heights.

Catizen

X: https://twitter.com/CatizenAI

During the Hong Kong Wanxiang Blockchain Summit and Token2049, Catizen, showcased as a TON Blockchain Ecosystem successful and benchmark project, has become the leading Gaming Bot in the TON ecosystem. Catizen is a Telegram Bot product by Pluto Studio, a studio specializing in Web 3.0 mini-games. Pluto started its layout in the Telegram x TON blockchain ecosystem over a year ago and has received significant economic and resource support from the TON Foundation.

Since the Beta version launched on March 19, 2024, Catizen's in-game uers has surpassed 6 million, with a DAU stabilizing between 600,000 and 700,000, and on-chain active users exceeding 600,000. It is currently the fastest-growing application in the TON ecosystem, second only to Notcoin. Catizen also ranked first in the TON blockchain ecosystem's The Open League's second season launched on May 1, ended by May 15, with UAW reaching 93,449, total on-chain transactions numbering 1,040,779, and a project score of 94.551, earning the project team a prize of $160,000.

Current Status and Future Plans

According to the TON Blog Interview released by TON Foundation regarding the Catizen project, Catizen had passed its phase 1, transforming from a Gaming Bot to GameFi (play-to-airdrop mode), successfully onboarding nearly 10% of web2 in-game users to the TON blockchain and achieving nearly $8 million $USD in revenue by paying users.

Recently, Catizen has successfully advanced to the second phase, transitioning from GameFi to Gaming Launchpool functionality. In the Launchpool Campaign, with certain entry and staking conditions set, Catizen's 1st Launchpool Campaign attracted over 170k participants, with over 1 billion FishCoin were staked, equating to $3.9 million USD in-game credits.

On the 16th, Catizen announced a strategic partnership with Notcoin officially. Catizen will be the first application in the TON ecosystem to support $NOT for top-ups and will offer exclusive gift boxes to the Catizen community. In the future, Catizen and Notcoin will achieve deep ecosystem-level integration.

Looking ahead, Catizen aims to become a multi-channel value-added application platform. Through further functional expansion and ecosystem cooperation, Catizen will empower all loyal players and governance token holders.

This post is commissioned by Pluto Studios/Catizen and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.