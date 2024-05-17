<p>Telegram CEO Pavel Durov appeared to endorse the web3 game Notcoin on Friday, which launched its NOT token on The Open Network (TON) blockchain yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>“Notcoin, a Mini App on Telegram, reached 35 million active users in just a few months,” Durov <a href="https://t.me/durov/275">wrote</a> to more than 2.5 million subscribers in his Telegram channel. “This amazing success story shows how powerful the Telegram/TON ecosystems are for app developers.”</p>\r\n<p>After minting its cryptocurrency on the TON blockchain on Thursday, Notcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294864/notcoin-not-token-airdrop-ton">airdropped</a> more than 80 billion NOT tokens to participants as it <a href="https://x.com/thenotcoin/status/1790841669446664671">opened</a> for trading on various crypto exchanges.</p>\r\n<p>Notcoin players "mined" the in-game currency simply by tapping a Notcoin icon on their phone, with the amount accrued now converted into the NOT token at a 1000:1 ratio.</p>\r\n<p>Prior to Thursday's token generation event, pre-market trading of Notcoin was launched via an NFT trading system in March — with nearly 800,000 NFT vouchers minted now also convertible into NOT tokens at the same ratio via the Notcoin app.</p>\r\n<p>“All of a sudden, Notcoin users who just played this game for fun could convert their in-game currency into real money,” Durov added.</p>\r\n<p>Overall, 72,265,851,714 tokens have been distributed to miners, and 7,953,370,000 tokens are now redeemable by NFT voucher holders. </p>\r\n<p>The total supply of NOT tokens is 102.7 billion, with 78% allocated to "miners" and NFT voucher holders and the remaining 22% reserved for new users, traders and future development, according to the Notcoin team.</p>\r\n<h2>Notcoin exceeds $700 million fully diluted valuation</h2>\r\n<p>The 80,219,221,714 NOT tokens distributed yesterday represent a market capitalization of $545 million for Notcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of around $711 million, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/notcoin">data</a>. The price of Notcoin is currently trading at $0.0068.</p>\r\n<p>At more than <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/notcoin">$1 billion</a> in daily trading volume, Notcoin is also among the top ten cryptocurrencies by that metric over the past 24 hours, with around <a href="https://tonviewer.com/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT?section=holders">678,000</a> on-chain wallets now holding NOT tokens, according to Tonviewer.</p>\r\n<p>“Notcoin instantly became a top-10 cryptocurrency in the world by trading volume, and reached almost $700 million in market capitalization,” Durov said. “Imagine — hundreds of millions of dollars in value were created for Telegram users in this Mini App out of nowhere in a matter of months. We are now seeing a large wave of new Mini Apps being built on Telegram and TON.”</p>\r\n<p>Notcoin monetized the Mini App by attracting web3 organizations to advertise themselves via the game, with players rewarded for participating in tasks designed to drive engagement to those projects.</p>\r\n<p>Going forward, Notcoin’s team plans to continue rewarding users for exploring the crypto ecosystem using NOT tokens, with a trading bot also set to be introduced, enabling users to trade other TON-based tokens.</p>\r\n<p>Telegram began exploring blockchain in 2018, developing the Telegram Open Network, as it was then known. It raised $1.7 billion in a private sale of Toncoin tokens the same year, but Telegram abandoned the project following SEC investigations. In 2022, open-source developers saved and rebranded it as The Open Network with a functional mainnet.</p>\r\n<p>In 2023, Durov <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240317/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-says-that-he-owns-some-toncoin">confirmed</a> that he owned some Toncoin, adding in an interview last month that he's held a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288848/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-says-hes-held-a-few-hundred-million-dollars-in-his-bank-account-or-in-bitcoin-for-10-years">few hundred million dollars</a> in his “bank account or in bitcoin” for 10 years.<br />\r\n<br />\r\nLater on Friday, Notcoin said it had sent 1,030,383,291.36 NOT ($6.8 million) as a donation to Durov and Telegram. "Thanks for everything you guys built," the project <a href="https://x.com/thenotcoin/status/1791438097541914744">posted</a> on X.</p>
<p><em>Updated with Notcoin donation to Durov and Telegram.</em></p> 