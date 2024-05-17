<p>The macro environment continues to be a key driver for crypto performance, according to a Coinbase report.</p>\r\n<p>Analysts David Han and David Duong cited the rebound in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295059/bitcoin-66000-usd-global-stock-downturn">bitcoin</a> prices following the softer CPI print for April as evidence of a macro-led driver in the sector. </p>\r\n<p>"Macro continues to be a key driver for crypto performance. The 3.4% year-on-year inflation figure is consistent with our out-of-consensus view that we’re still operating within a disinflationary trend that could take inflation growth to within the mid-two handle by year-end," Han and Duong said.</p>\r\n<h2>Inflation still a concern</h2>\r\n<p>However, the analysts still have mixed views on inflation in the U.S., expressing concern about the persistent shelter costs in the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294608/bitcoin-rises-alongside-stocks-after-inflation-eases-in-april">CPI data</a> released on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>They also noted that last month's stagnation in U.S. retail sales supports the perspective that the economy might be reaching its peak.</p>\r\n<p>"That’s not to say that the sticky shelter portion of the index doesn’t concern us, but the stagnation in retail sales last month contributed to our view that the economy may be peaking," the Coinbase analysts said.</p>\r\n<h2>September rate cuts</h2>\r\n<p>After Wednesday's CPI print, the CME's FedWatch <a href="https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html" data-v-f87c67ca="">tool</a> now forecasts a 29.2% chance of a rate cut at July's FOMC meeting and a 49.7% chance at September's meeting. Interest rate traders forecast a 91.3% chance that rates will remain unchanged at June's meeting.</p>\r\n<p>The Coinbase report notes that the CME's Fed Fund futures are pricing two rate cuts by the end of the year. "Taken together, we think that the two 25 bps rate cuts being priced by Fed Funds futures starting from September 2024 seems appropriate, as is the cyclical move lower in the multilateral USD index," the analysts added.</p>\r\n<p>The largest digital asset by market cap has held above the $66,000 mark, having increased 0.49% in the past 24 hours to trade at $66,441 at 10:52 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Price Page</a>. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 3.06% to 135.67 in the same period.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_295146"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 734px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-295146" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/bitcoin-price-rises.png" alt="" width="724" height="501" /><p class="wp-caption-text">The price of bitcoin increased by 0.45% on Friday. Image: The Block.</p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>