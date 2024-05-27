Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht hopeful for ‘second chance’ after Trump’s pardon promise

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Imprisoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht </span><a href="https://x.com/RealRossU/status/1794865086135521737"><span style="font-weight: 400;">released</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a statement of gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, thanking Trump for his vow to commute his sentence “on day one” of a new Trump Administration if elected.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Last night, Donald Trump pledged to commute my sentence on day 1, if reelected. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Ulbricht said</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“After 11 years in prison, it is hard to express how I feel at this moment. It is thanks to your undying support that I may get a second chance,” he added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump made the remarks while </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296779/donald-trump-pledges-to-free-ross-ulbricht-stop-cbdcs-and-support-self-custody-in-speech-to-libertarian-convention?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss"><span style="font-weight: 400;">giving a speech</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at the Libertarian Party’s national convention in Washington DC on Saturday. Despite receiving boos and jeers from the crowd during his speech at the convention, Trump’s statement on Ulbricht’s potential release was met with widespread approval and cheers from the crowd, many of whom hoisted “Free Ross” signs in the air and began chanting “Free Ross!”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump also vowed to ensure that the future of crypto will be “made in the USA,” backed support for self custody and promised to “keep Elizabeth Warren and her goons away from your bitcoin.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trump had also reportedly been </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/88006/trump-consider-pardon-silk-road-ross-ulbricht"><span style="font-weight: 400;">considering pardoning Ulbricht</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> during his administration, but finished his term without granting Ulbricht clemency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ulbricht is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his role in creating and operating the dark web marketplace Silk Road, a site which facilitated the sale of drugs and other illegal products and services and utilised Bitcoin for payments.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>