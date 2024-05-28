<p>Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and executive chairman of the blockchain developer Polygon Labs, is stepping into an additional role.</p>\r\n<p>Nailwal will now serve as the firm’s chief business officer, overseeing strategy related to the growing suite of Polygon-developed zero-knowledge solutions, including the Chain Development Kit (CDK), according to a statement shared with The Block. He will continue to serve as the executive chairman.</p>\r\n<p>Nailwal will also help expand AggLayer, "a decentralized network that connects chains for shared state and liquidity," the release continues.</p>\r\n<p>"<a href="https://polygon.technology/">Polygon Labs</a> is in the midst of building incredible, transformational technology that will provide developers and enterprises with countless opportunities to scale quickly and securely while having access to liquidity,” said Nailwal.</p>\r\n<p>Polygon Labs is the core developer of Polygon — a suite of scaling solutions designed to allow developers to create decentralized applications with high throughput and low transaction fees.</p>\r\n<p>By redirecting transactions from the Ethereum mainnet to a sidechain, a blockchain that operates in parallel with Ethereum, and a distinct Layer 2 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279461/polygon-zkevm-prepares-for-ethereums-dencun-upgrade-eyes-major-fee-reductions-with-eip-4844">zkEVM</a> network, Polygon processes transactions more economically than Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>Nailwal co-founded Polygon (previously known as Matic Network) in 2017 along with Jaynti Kanani and Anurag Arjun.</p>\r\n<p>Nailwal was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238409/polygon-labs-new-ceo-marc-boiron">appointed</a> executive chairman of Polygon Labs in July 2023. At the same time, the firm’s chief legal officer, Marc Boiron, assumed the role of CEO.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>