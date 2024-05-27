<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mt. Gox appears to have transferred out at least 42,830 BTC, worth about $2.9 billion, from its cold wallets, according to data from Arkham Intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The defunct bitcoin exchange, which collapsed in 2014, transferred the assets in multiple transactions to an unknown address as of 11:00 am Hong Kong time on Tuesday, the </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/mt-gox"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The move marked the first time in five years that Mt. Gox transferred assets out of its wallets. Mt. Gox still holds about $9.42 billion worth of bitcoin in its identified wallets tracked by Arkham.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In September 2023, the trustee of Mt. Gox </span><a href="https://www.mtgox.com/img/pdf/20230921_announcement_en.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the repayment deadline was pushed back by 12 months to October 31, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Mt. Gox trustee did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Launched in 2010, the Tokyo-based platform gained popularity and became the largest bitcoin exchange by 2013, servicing </span><a href="https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-history-part-6-the-first-bitcoin-exchange/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">70%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of all bitcoin trades worldwide. However, it stopped all withdrawals in early 2014 when the business suspended trading. The site soon went offline, and the company filed for bankruptcy protection after losing over 800,000 bitcoins.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>