<p>Solana validators voted in favor of Solana Improvement Documents (SIMD)-0096, a <a href="https://forum.solana.com/t/proposal-for-enabling-the-reward-full-priority-fee-to-validator-on-solana-mainnet-beta/1456">proposal</a> to send all transaction priority fees to validators for the blocks they produce — instead of the previous 50/50 split between burning fees and rewarding validators. </p>
<p>This proposal aims to improve incentives around how validators receive priority fees, helping with network security. SIMD-0096 may also eliminate possible side deals between block producers and transaction submitters, improving incentives within the validator system.</p>
<p>"This ensures that validators are appropriately incentivized to prioritize network security and efficiency, rather than being incentivized to engage in potentially detrimental side deals," the original proposal <a href="https://forum.solana.com/t/proposal-for-enabling-the-reward-full-priority-fee-to-validator-on-solana-mainnet-beta/1456">stated</a>.</p>
<p>The proposal received 77% support in an on-chain vote by network validators. </p>
<p>Priority fees are a way to ensure a user's transaction is placed at the front of the execution ordering queue. These are optional fees that a user can add to their transaction to increase inclusion guarantee.</p>
<p>SIMD-0096 proposed to stop burning the priority fees in Solana transactions while still maintaining the 50% burn of the base fees (or normal fees) paid within Solana transactions.</p>