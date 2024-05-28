<p>The on-chain oracle startup Switchboard raised $7.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Tribe Capital and RockawayX.</p>\r\n<p>Solana Foundation, Aptos and StarkWare provided additional support for the Series A round. Other Switchboard backers include Sui developer<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226502/mysten-ftx"> Mysten Labs</a>, InfStones Global, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155645/crema-finance-suspends-liquidity-protocol-on-solana-amid-probe-of-hack">OtterSec</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/165929/lemniscap-leads-investment-in-oracle-provider-redstones-7-million-round">Lemniscap</a>, the startup <a href="https://x.com/switchboardxyz/status/1795441142240063564">posted</a> on the social media platform X.</p>\r\n<p>The firm plans to use the funding to expand its oracle tools and use cases with web3 developers and community members.</p>\r\n<p>Switchboard provides permissionless oracle network services that link decentralized applications and real-world data. One of the firm's products, called Switchboard On-Demand, creates a low-latency, secure and cost-effective data solution for web3 applications, Switchboard wrote in the developer <a href="https://docs.switchboard.xyz/docs">documentation</a>.</p>\r\n<p class="max-w-3xl w-full mx-auto decoration-primary/6 page-api-block:ml-0">"Switchboard On-Demand is built in line to support high fidelity financial systems where users can specify how data from on chain or off chain sources is ingested and transformed," the firm said.</p>\r\n<p>The platform maintains over <a href="https://defillama.com/oracles/Switchboard">$1.78 billion</a> in total value secured, according to the crypto data tracker DeFiLlama.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>