<p>Medical device maker and healthcare technology company Semler Scientific announced Tuesday it plans to buy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297026/bitcoin-price-falls-below-68000-following-transfer-worth-9-6-billion-from-mt-gox-cold-wallet">bitcoin</a> with its cash reserves and, almost immediately, the company's shares rose by as much as 27%.</p>
<p>Semler Scientific's board of directors had "adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset" and "purchased 581 bitcoins for an aggregate amount of <span class="xn-money">$40 million</span>, inclusive of fees and expenses," the company said.</p>
<p>After closing at $23.32 per share on Friday (U.S. markets were closed Monday), Semler Scientific's stock shot up 27% on Tuesday, at one point changing hands at $29.50 a share, according to Yahoo Finance. That would put the market capitalization of all of Semler Scietific's shares was worth a little more than $200 million at the time of publication. </p>
<p>"Our bitcoin treasury strategy and purchase of bitcoin underscore our belief that bitcoin is a reliable store of value and a compelling investment," Semler Scientific Chairman <span class="xn-person">Eric Semler said in the company's statement</span>. "[Bitcoin] has unique characteristics as a scarce and finite asset that can serve as a reasonable inflation hedge and safe haven amid global instability."</p>
<p>The company said it continues to generate revenues and accumulate cash reserves, and bitcoin will serve as Semler Scientific's "principal treasury holding on an ongoing basis."</p>
<p>Famously, the business intelligence firm Michael Saylor's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294585/bitcoin-holder-microstrategy-added-to-key-global-equity-index">MicroStrategy</a> began buying with its excess cash in 2020 as a hedge against inflation.</p>
<p>Semler Scientific's shares traded around $29.21 at publication time, up 25.2.% on the day.</p>