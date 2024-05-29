<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gemini Earn users will get over $2 billion of their crypto back in kind, more than a year after the lending program folded, crypto exchange Gemini said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Those funds will be distributed in kind, meaning Gemini Earn customers who lent one bitcoin will receive one bitcoin back, the Winklevoss twin-owned exchange said on Wednesday. The distributions also represent a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022, Gemini said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“We are thrilled that we have been able to achieve this recovery for our customers. We recognize the hardship caused by this lengthy process and appreciate our customers’ continued support and patience throughout,” said Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder and president of Gemini, in a statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Gemini </span><span class="s3">launched the Earn program in 2021, allowing customers to loan their crypto to now-bankrupt Genesis Global Capital, LLC and <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemini-launches-gemini-earn-a-new-way-to-earn-interest-on-crypto-assets-301219887.html"><span class="s4">earn</span></a> up to 7.4% APY. Genesis Global Holdco filed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/190311/digital-currency-groups-genesis-global-files-for-bankruptcy-protection"><span class="s4">bankruptcy</span></a> protection in January 2023 after taking a financial hit following the collapses of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX in 2022. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Gemini Earn customers can expect to receive the rest of their "asset balance" within the next year, the company said on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">Lawsuits</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The two firms have also been wrapped up in lawsuits over the past year. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/202293/sec-charges-over-gemini-genesis-earn-program-latest-shot-at-crypto-lending"><span class="s4">sued </span></a>the two in January 2023, arguing that the Earn program constituted an unregistered offer and sale of securities under U.S. law. Gemini and Genesis have both moved to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232488/genesis-gemini-seek-dismissal-of-sec-lawsuit-over-lending-product"><span class="s5">dismiss</span></a> the lawsuit.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Separately, the New York Attorney General's Office has also sued Gemini, Genesis Global Holdco and its parent company, Digital Currency Group, over the crypto lending program.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">In a lawsuit with the New York State Department of Financial Services, Gemini agreed to pay a $37 million fine and return $1.1 billion to Gemini Earn customers in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279704/gemini-to-pay-37-million-fine-return-over-1-billion-to-earn-customers-in-settlement-with-ny-regulator"><span class="s5">February</span></a> as part of a settlement agreement. The New York regulator said Gemini failed to vet or monitor Genesis Global Capital, which was not registered with the regulator.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>