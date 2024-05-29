<p>The web3 artificial intelligence gaming firm PlayAI has emerged from stealth and announced $4.3 million in seed funding, bringing its total valuation to $70 million. </p>\r\n<p>P2 Ventures, Jump Crypto, Alphawave, Zentry, MH Ventures, Tykhe Block Ventures and angel investors previously backed PlayAI. The firm intends to use the fresh financing to grow its team, in addition to launching stream-to-earn campaigns for gamers and moving towards launching the platform's incentivized testnet.</p>\r\n<p>PlayAI is a web3 platform that offers rewards for gamers who share their gaming data, which the firm uses to train <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293703/ai-tokens-outperformance-crypto-market">AI</a> models.</p>\r\n<p>"Artificial intelligence is the future of gaming and virtual worlds, but the cost and complexity of development has long been a major roadblock to adoption,” said PlayAI CEO Ramees in a statement. "By making it incentivized, simple, and secure to deploy, we are ushering in a new chapter for gaming, where any developer can easily add <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297035/decentralized-ai-project-gaianet-raises-10-million-in-funding-round">AI</a> elements like non-player character agents, auto-generated worlds, automated dialogues and story trees — either by selecting from a range of pre-trained models, or by putting out a request to the network."</p>\r\n<p>PlayAI launched a platform where users can share and earn from their gameplay data called Collective. Ramees added that holders of the firm's Play Collective NFT, launching today, will recieve exclusive rewards. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>