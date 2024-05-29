<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds logged a total daily net inflow of $45.14 million on Tuesday. This marks the fund’s 11th consecutive day of inflows, which is the longest streak of positive flows since February.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT drew in $102.5 million, leading net inflows among bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. This led IBIT to become the largest spot bitcoin fund in terms of net asset value, with $19.68 billion — surpassing that of Grayscale’s GBTC. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since converting into a spot bitcoin ETF, GBTC has been losing funds on most days, including yesterday, when it saw net outflows of over $105 million. As of Wednesday, GBTC has a net asset value of $19.65 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC reported the second-largest net inflows of $34.35 million. At the same time, other funds from Ark Invest and 21Shares, Bitwise, Invesco and Galaxy Digital, Valkyrie, and WisdomTree saw single-digit gains on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Combined, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs saw total net inflows of over $2 billion in the past 11 days, bringing the cumulative total net inflows since January to $13.73 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin rose 0.73% in the past 24 hours to $68.126, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block’s </a></span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>