<p>Monthly trading volumes of Chicago Mercantile Exchange options on ether futures have reached an all-time high this month.</p>
<p>According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/volume-and-oi-of-cme-ethereum-options">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, the trading volume of options on ether futures on the CME reached $1.26 billion for May, with two days remaining in the month. This represents a significant increase compared to April's volume of $615.75 million and sets a record high for monthly trading volume, according to The Block's data.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/volume-and-oi-of-cme-ethereum-options/embed" title="Volume and OI of CME Ethereum Options" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<h2> </h2>
<p>According to Wednesday's Wintermute market <a href="https://wintermute.com/market-update-240527">update</a>, the amount of outstanding ether futures contracts on the CME is nearing its highest-ever level.</p>
<p>Wintermute analysts suggested that this increase in open interest indicates that institutional investors are increasingly interested in trading ether relative to bitcoin amid anticipation of the upcoming launch of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296478/spot-ethereum-etfs-if-approved-will-likely-begin-trading-in-july-or-august-galaxy-digital-report">spot ether ETFs</a>.</p>
<p>"Ether's CME open interest is approaching all-time highs, indicating institutional interest in the ETH/BTC trade ahead of S-1 filings and an eventual launch," Wintermute analysts said.</p>
<h2>Ether options implied volatility surges</h2>
<p>According to Wintermute, ether's implied volatility, which measures market expectations for future volatility in specific time periods based on options prices, experienced a notable surge due to heightened expectations for significant price movements.</p>
<p>"Significant spikes were observed in the 1-week, 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month at-the-money (ATM) implied volatilites," Wintermute analysts added.</p>
<p>Ether's price decreased by over 2.2% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $3,804 at 7:56 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, decreased by 1% to 145.18 in the same period.</p>