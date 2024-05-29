<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PayPal USD is going live on the Solana blockchain. </span></p>\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="62e987b0-b228-4618-8c23-0d4ff740179c">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>Users of Solana, the world's third-most-utilized blockchain, can now use the Paxos-issued PayPal USD to facilitate cross-border transactions, such as remittances, as well as a variety of other transactions, <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/news/paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-130000735.html">according to a statement from PayPal</a> on Wednesday. PayPal USD first launched on the Ethereum network last August.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Making PYUSD available on the Solana blockchain furthers our goal of enabling a digital currency with a stable value designed for commerce and payments,” Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President of the Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Digital Currency Group at PayPal, said Wednesday in the statement. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PayPal’s latest blockchain partnership forms part of the payments company's broader foray into crypto. Earlier this week,</span> <a href="https://www.paypal.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">PayPal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Digital secured approval for a limited-purpose trust charter, which is a license that enables cryptocurrency custodians and stablecoin issuers to operate, </span><a href="https://www.ledgerinsights.com/paypal-receives-new-york-crypto-trust-charter/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to blockchain news site Ledger Insights. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">PayPal isn't the first payments company to embrace Solana. Last fall, Visa </span><a href="https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/newsroom/press-releases.releaseId.19881.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it would launch USDC settlement on the blockchain.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>