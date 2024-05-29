<p>Circle, issuer of the USDC stablecoin, said it has both officially launched in Brazil and partnered with Latin America's largest investment bank.</p>\r\n<p>The company called the launch an opportunity to increase access to USDC in a "market at the forefront of fintech innovation and adoption," according to a statement. Circle has partnered with <a href="https://www.btgpactual.com/us/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.btgpactual.com/us/&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1717077579314000&amp;usg=AOvVaw3zb0fFGZonWVQAmY0FB7GL">BTG Pactual,</a> one of the largest investment banks in Latin America. </p>\r\n<p>“Since 2017, BTG Pactual has been at the forefront of financial market innovations, actively participating in the crypto space,” said BTG Pactual's André Portilho, who heads digital assets for the firm. “Our partnership with Circle is a testament to our belief that blockchain technology will form the new infrastructure of the financial industry."</p>\r\n<p>Circle's announcement comes on the heels of Brazil's Central Bank <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295479/brazil-central-bank-crypto-regulations-framework-end-2024">saying it will unveil</a> a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies by the end of this year.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Nubank partnership</h2>\r\n<p>While Circle is calling today's announcement its "official" launch in Brazil, the company said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266341/nubank-cripto-adds-support-for-usdc-broadening-access-to-the-stablecoin-in-brazil">last year</a> it had partnered with Nubank, a<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> Latin American fintech company that has more than 85 million customers in Brazil.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">"Nubank Cripto customers in Brazil are already transacting with USDC," according to Wednesday's statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>"We are committed to making a positive impact in the Brazilian market and partnering with key stakeholders to empower businesses to participate in the global economy with greater ease and efficiency,” said Jeremy Allaire, Circle co-founder and CEO.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>