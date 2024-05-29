Hidden Road halts client access to Bybit over anti-money laundering, KYC issues: Bloomberg

<p>Citadel Securities-backed prime brokerage Hidden Road has halted client access to cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-05-29/hidden-road-restricts-clients-from-bybit-after-kyc-aml-disagreement?sref=QkiN9npb">Bloomberg</a>, which cited anonymous sources.</p>\r\n<p>Hidden Road ending client access to Bybit comes on the heels of disagreements related to know-your-customer (KYC) and "anti-money laundering requirements," the report also said, again citing anonymous sources.</p>\r\n<p>Bybit and Hidden Road did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p>\r\n<p>"Dubai-based Bybit said in response to questions from Bloomberg News that it has started a 'comprehensive compliance review' of its prime brokerage business. The review is aimed at ensuring compliance with relevant regulations as well as improving how customers are on-boarded by brokers," according to the report. Bybit did not comment on its dealings with Hidden Road, also according to the report.</p>\r\n<p>Last month, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289442/citadel-backed-hidden-road-partners-on-track-to-raise-120-million-bloomberg">also reported</a> Hidden Road was looking to raise $120 million in a series B equity round. Hidden Road provides prime brokerage services for foreign exchange and digital asset markets.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>