<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A proposal to list and trade shares of the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum exchange-traded fund has been withdrawn, according to a filing posted this week.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Nasdaq posted a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nasdaq/2024/34-100234.pdf"><span class="s2">notice of withdrawal</span></a> on Tuesday, a week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">approved</span></a> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs, excluding Hashdex.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"On May 24, 2024, the Exchange withdrew the proposed rule change," according to the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nasdaq/2024/34-100234.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a>.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The Nasdaq stock exchange in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250595/nasdaq-files-with-sec-for-hashdex-mixed-ether-etf"><span class="s4">September</span></a> filed with the SEC to list the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF. The fund is managed and controlled by Toroso Investments, which is registered as a commodity pool operator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association. The fund planned to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250595/nasdaq-files-with-sec-for-hashdex-mixed-ether-etf"><span class="s2">invest</span></a> in ether, ether futures contracts listed on the CME, cash and cash equivalents.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s5">Over the past few months, the proposed fund received a few <a href="https://www.sec.gov/comments/sr-nasdaq-2023-035/srnasdaq2023035.htm"><span class="s2">public comments</span></a>, including from lawmakers. Democratic </span><span class="s3">Sens. Laphonza Butler of California and Jack Reed of Rhode Island <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282846/democrats-to-sec-just-say-no-to-spot-ethereum-etfs-and-any-other-crypto-etps"><span class="s2">urged</span></a> the SEC not to approve spot Ethereum ETFs generally. Others, including Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296285/lawmakers-press-sec-chair-gensler-to-approve-spot-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">pressed</span></a> the SEC to approve the funds.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s5">For the other spot Ethereum proposals, issuers still need to have their S-1 registration statements go effective before trading can begin. </span><span class="s3">The SEC has recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296216/sec-ethereum-etf-issuers-s1"><span class="s4">started conversations with issuers</span></a> about their S-1 forms. It's unclear how long this process will take but some analysts speculate that it could take weeks.</span></p>