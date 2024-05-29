<p><i>Episode 31 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Bodhi Ventures Partner Kain Warwick.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Kain Warwick is the co-founder of the DeFi protocol Synthetix and a partner at the crypto VC firm Bodhi Ventures.

In this episode, Warwick discusses the brokenness of the traditional venture capital model and how it has led to the emergence of new fundraising mechanisms in the crypto space.

OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
00:41 Warwick's Crypto Journey
02:37 Synthetix History
04:47 RWA Trends
11:42 Tokenized Commodities
15:15 Crypto VC Trends
25:19 Airdrop Mechanism Design
27:56 Points
31:12 Early-Stage Inefficiencies
40:49 Deal Flow font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot<br />\r\n</b></span><em>Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. To discover more head to <a href="http://polkadot.network">polkadot.network</a></em></p>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<p><strong>The Block Community<br />\r\n</strong><em>The Block is launching a new community experience for fans of The Scoop! Follow us on Lens to stay in the loop: <a href="https://hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity">hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity</a></em></p>\r\n<p><strong>The Block Newsletters<br />\r\n</strong><em>The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. To subscribe, visit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters">theblock.co/newsletters</a></em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 