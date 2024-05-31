Catizen: The Largest and Fastest-Growing Crypto Gaming Community on Telegram, Surpassing $10 Million in Revenue

According to on-chain data, Catizen's in-game revenue has exceeded $10 million, making it the largest crypto gaming community on the Telegram platform and the fastest-growing application in the TON ecosystem.

Catizen has surpassed 10 million game users, with revenues exceeding $10 million and a stable on-chain user conversion rate of 10%. Notably, over 50% of active users are paying customers, indicating that Catizen has successfully reached the large consumer base that blockchain projects have long been exploring. Catizen aims to develop truly consumer-oriented Web3 applications, becoming actual consumer-grade decentralized applications (The Actual Consumer Dapps).

The TON blockchain ecosystem is experiencing rapid growth, with its unique narrative and impressive data growth becoming a focal point of this bull market. Following Notcoin, the TON blockchain ecosystem has seen the emergence of numerous Tap-to-Earn robot platforms, attracting significant Web2 user traffic. However, many of these projects have yet to achieve actual on-chain user conversion. Telegram users can easily engage in data manipulation through cost-effective means.

To address this, the TON Foundation organized The Open League competition during this ecosystem boom. The competition aims to evaluate the most promising, popular, and on-chain conversion-capable applications within the ecosystem. The Open League comprises Token Rankings and Application Rankings. The Application Rankings are particularly noteworthy, assessing projects based on user base, active users, effective on-chain user detection, and on-chain interaction frequency. This multi-dimensional evaluation ensures fair competition and prevents projects from unfair data manipulation through Telegram or low-cost methods.

Current TON Ecosystem Project Performance

According to the TON official The Open League season rankings, the cat-raising game Catizen ranks first in the Application Rankings, followed by Yescoin in second place, and the inscription project Tonano in third place (as shown in the chart).

Catizen: The Largest and Fastest-Growing Crypto Gaming Community on Telegram

Catizen has experienced rapid growth over the past two months, with over 10 million players, nearly 2 million daily active users, over 700,000 on-chain users, and approximately 400,000 paying users. Previously, Catizen was showcased as an official project of TON and Telegram at the Hong Kong Web3.0 Blockchain Week TON DAY and TOKEN2049 Dubai, becoming a key focus of the TON ecosystem.

In the last quarter's The Open League Application Rankings, Catizen secured the first place. According to on-chain data, Catizen's in-game purchase revenue exceeded $10 million within two months of launch, outpacing other projects in the ecosystem.

Additionally, Catizen has entered into a strategic partnership with Notcoin, supporting $NOT payments on its platform and burning 10% of its revenue (approximately 5 million $NOT) to assist Notcoin in achieving token deflation. Catizen is considered the most promising project to emerge after Notcoin, for several reasons:

The close integration of Telegram and the TON ecosystem

Rapid growth in user base and activity in a short period

High revenue growth and user conversion rates

Strategic partnership with Notcoin and its token deflation mechanism

In the future, Catizen plans to become a mini-game platform, having already signed agreements for 18 mini-games with over 50 million downloads, including the blockbuster game Hero Wars with over 100 million downloads. Catizen aims to continuously expand its ecosystem, offering more high-quality games and experiences, solidifying its leadership position in the crypto gaming community, and driving widespread adoption of Web3 applications.

This post is commissioned by Pluto Studios/Catizen and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.