<p class="p1"><span class="s1">BlackRock filed an amended registration statement for its proposed Ethereum fund, marking the latest move as firms work to list and trade their products. </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s2">The world's largest asset manager filed its amended S-1 <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2000638/000143774924018610/iset20240522_s1a.htm"><span class="s3">registration statement</span></a> almost a week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s4">approved</span></a></span><span class="s5"> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs, including BlackRock's proposed iShares Ethereum Trust. Issuers still need their S-1 statements to become effective before trading can begin. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In the amended form, BlackRock disclosed information about its seed capital investor. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"On May 21, 2024, the Seed Capital Investor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, subject to conditions, purchased the Seed Creation Baskets, comprising 400,000 Shares at a per-Share price equal to $25.00," BlackRock said in the revised filing. The asset manager also said the shares will be listed and traded under the ticker symbol "ETHA." </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The SEC has recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296216/sec-ethereum-etf-issuers-s1"><span class="s6">started conversations with issuers</span></a> about their S-1 forms. It's unclear how long this process will take, but some analysts speculate that it could take weeks.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called BlackRock's amended S-1 a "good sign," in a <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1795934675380109479"><span class="s7">post</span></a> on X on Wednesday. </span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s8">"Prob see rest roll in soon. Then prob one more round of fine-tune comments from Staff. End of June launch a legit possibility altho keeping my o/u date as July 4th," Balchunas said. </span></p>