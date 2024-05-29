<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity Investments' U.S. spot ethereum exchange-traded fund has been added to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s list of ETFs. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fund, named Fidelity Ethereum FD Beneficial INT, was included on <a href="https://www.dtcc.com/products/cs/exchange_traded_funds_plain_new.php">the list</a> under the ticker FETH. DTCC designated the ETF as a domestic fund, while under the create/redeem column, FETH was marked as “N,” which appears to indicate that it is not yet active. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This file includes both active ETFs that may be processed at DTCC and ETFs that are not yet active ("pre launch") and, therefore, are not able to be processed at DTCC, unless and until such securities have received all necessary regulatory and other approvals,” the DTCC noted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The DTCC has so far included proposed spot ether ETFs from VanEck, Franklin Templeton and BlackRock to its list of ETFs. However, the SEC-registered securities clearing corporation previously told The Block that the addition to its list is </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/259309/bitcoin-rises-back-above-34000-as-blackrocks-proposed-etf-returns-to-dtcc-list-after-disappearing-earlier-tuesday"><span style="font-weight: 400;">“standard practice”</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and is not indicative of a potential regulatory approval.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved eight 19b-4</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> forms for spot ether ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton. With this preliminary approval, the firms are still required to have their S-1 registration statements approved by the regulator for the funds to go live.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295605/fidelity-ethereum-etf-staking-amendment">filed</a> its amended S-1 form last week, while BlackRock, whose spot bitcoin ETF recently became the largest of its kind, filed its amended registration statement on Wednesday.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>