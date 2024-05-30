<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. recorded a total daily net inflow of $28.32 million on Wednesday. The funds continued to log their 12th consecutive day of inflows, marking the longest streak since the last week of February.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The inflows were led by BlackRock’s IBIT, which drew in $24.5 million worth of funds according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Grayscale’s GBTC saw net outflows of $31 million. This widened the gap between IBIT and GBTC, after the former overtook the spot of the largest bitcoin ETF in terms of net assets under management on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fidelity’s FBTC, the third largest spot bitcoin ETF, followed IBIT with net inflows of $18 million. Bitwise’s ETF saw $11 million worth of net inflows, while funds from Ark Invest and 21Shares, Invesco and Galaxy Digital, and WisdomTree reported smaller inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Combined, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs saw total net inflows of over $2 billion in the past 12 days, bringing the cumulative total net inflows since January to $13.76 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the U.S. ETF issuers are gearing up for the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297499/blackrock-files-amended-s-1-registration-statement-for-upcoming-ethereum-etf-with-more-disclosures"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launch of spot Ethereum ETFs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, as the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the 19b-4 forms for such funds last week. Firms are still required to have their S-1 forms approved by the regulators for the spot ether funds to start trading.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>