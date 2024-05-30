<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polyhedra Network, the developer of the zero-knowledge interoperability protocol zkBridge, announced today that it will go with the ticker “ZKJ” for its Friday listing on crypto exchange HashKey Global and current listings across exchanges in response to the week-long clash with zkSync over its old “ZK” ticker.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polyhedra told The Block on Thursday that the project is renaming its ticker to ZKJ, which symbolizes “ZK Join,” a united and open ZK community.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also on Thursday, Polyhedra, Polygon and StarkWare published a joint statement signed by Polygon Co-founders Sandeep Nailwal, Brendan Farmer, Polyhedra Co-founder Tiancheng Xie, StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson and StarkWare Scientific Advisor Shafi Goldwasser. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Polyhedra has decided to rename its ticker, the group said in the joint statement that ZK “should remain a public good.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It shouldn’t be a trademark of a corporation: it should rather be accessible to all,” the group added. “Today, we call on the community to demand that Matter Labs withdraw all trademark applications and the use of ‘ZK’ ticker.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“</span>zkSync has repeatedly acted contrary to the Web3 ethos, despite consistently signalling those same values. We believe that if we do not publicly address this behavior, it will persist and potentially worsen,<span style="font-weight: 400;">” said Nailwal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295670/zksync-token-launch-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">first to report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last Tuesday that zkSync wanted to use ZK as its ticker ahead of its token launch and airdrop but faced issues as Polyhedra had already claimed the ticker. Bybit then </span><a href="https://announcements.bybit.com/en/article/important-updates-on-polyhedra-network-ticker-symbol-bltfa719234dbb13c49/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last Thursday that it would make adjustments to Polyhedra’s ticker and </span><a href="https://announcements.bybit.com/article/bybit-to-list-zksync-zk-on-spot-blt5eb88dc6cc2ce41f/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">list</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> zkSync on its spot trading platform under the ZK ticker. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Polyhedra publicly denounced zkSync’s ticker choice in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/PolyhedraZK/status/1793996574189867463"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Friday. “It’s unbelievable that, here in 2024, even with the approval of the ETH ETF, there are still projects that offer benefits to various parties and rob others of their rightful ticker name,” Polyhedra said.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Yogita Khatri contributed to this report.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>