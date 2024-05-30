<p>The Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon raised $70 million in funding led by the venture firm Paradigm.</p>\r\n<p>Bullish Capital, Polychain Capital, Hashkey Capital, Mantle, Galaxy, Hack VC, ViaBTC Capital, Amber, HTX Ventures and others also participated in the round, according to a company <a href="https://www.prweb.com/releases/babylon-completes-70m-raise-led-by-paradigm-to-advance-trustless-bitcoin-staking-302159158.html#:~:text=Babylon%20Completes%20%2470M%20Raise%20Led%20by%20Paradigm%20to%20Advance%20Trustless%20Bitcoin%20Staking">release</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Babylon builds infrastructure that allows proof-of-stake systems to obtain staking capital from bitcoin. The platform uses modular design and slashing functionality to let stake-base systems, such as blockchains, Layer 2s, DA layers and oracles, incorporate bitcoin as a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/271529/how-does-staking-work-and-where-does-the-yield-come-from">staking</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/292128/what-is-eigenlayer-and-how-does-restaking-work">restaking</a> asset.</p>\r\n<p>"This funding will accelerate our mission to make Bitcoin the security backbone of PoS systems," Babylon co-founder David Tse said in a statement. "Our team is dedicated to advancing the utility of Bitcoin beyond its traditional roles and enhancing the security of the entire blockchain ecosystem."</p>\r\n<h2>Babylon's previous funding</h2>\r\n<p>Binance Labs, the venture arm of the crypto exchange Binance, previously invested an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279344/binance-labs-bitcoin-staking-protocol-babylon">undisclosed</a> sum in Babylon on Feb. 28. The platform had launched its public <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279515/bitcoin-babylon-testnet-nft-passes">testnet</a>, complete with NFT pass rewards, the day prior.</p>\r\n<p>Polychain Capital and Hack VC also co-led a December 2023 Series A funding round of<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266518/bitcoin-staking-babylon-series-a"> $18 million,</a> The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>As for why Polychain participated again in Babylon's most recent funding round, the firm sees potential in the new use case for the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.</p>\r\n<p>"Polychain is excited to double down our investment in Babylon," Polychain Capital General Partner Luke Pearson said in a statement. "We align with the vision of unlocking Bitcoin to boost the decentralised security market through Babylon's trustless design. Babylon will be the catalyst that redefines the utility of BTC and paves the way for a new era of Bitcoin-native applications."</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin was valued at $68,610, seeing a 1.3% increase in the past 24 hours, as of 10:41 a.m. ET (14:41 UTC) on May 30, according to The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">Prices</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>