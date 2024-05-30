<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Companies designated as "virtual currency entities" (VCEs) in New York will need policies and procedures in place to "promptly address customer services requests and complaints," according to the state's top financial watchdog. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris issued that <a href="https://www.dfs.ny.gov/reports_and_publications/press_releases/pr202405301"><span class="s2">guidance</span></a> on Thursday, calling on VCEs to update customers on their outstanding requests and complaints. The state defines VCEs to include companies that have New York's BitLicensees, as well as those chartered as limited purpose trust companies under the New York Banking Law, to engage in virtual currency business activity. In other words, this basically means cryptocurrency businesses that are licensed to operate in New York. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“Consumers have a right to a transparent and timely process for resolving complaints and answering questions, irrespective of the company or product in question,” Harris said in a statement<b>.</b> “This guidance outlines clear expectations for a positive customer experience, which benefits both consumers and business.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s3">NYDFS' latest guidance is part of its <a href="https://www.dfs.ny.gov/reports_and_publications/press_releases/pr202309181"><span class="s2">VOLT initiative</span></a> to bolster the regulator's oversight over virtual currencies, according to the statement. </span><span class="s1">NYDFS has been active in regulating crypto in the state for years, having launched its BitLicense regime in 2015. A slew of firms have virtual currency licenses in the state, including Coinbase Inc., Circle Internet Financial, LLC. and Robinhood Crypto, according to its <a href="https://www.dfs.ny.gov/virtual_currency_businesses"><span class="s4">site</span></a>, although some firms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/130119/xapo-closes-shop-in-new-york-gives-up-bitlicense"><span class="s4">closed</span></a> up shop in the state.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p5"><span class="s1">The guidance</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">VCEs have to provide customers with a way to submit complaints and requests through the phone or a text function such as email or chat, and also provide updates regularly and estimated timelines to the customer, NYDFS said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Virtual currency entities licensed in New York will have to maintain an analysis on a quarterly basis of the requests and complaints they receive, which will be monitored by NYDFS, according to a statement. Firms also have to provide related policies and procedures. Those documents must be available for NYDFS to review by Nov. 1, 2024, according to the <a href="https://www.dfs.ny.gov/industry-guidance/industry-letters/il20240530-cus-serv-req-and-complains#_ftn1"><span class="s2">guidance</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">"The information contained in this Guidance is not intended to be exhaustive, and the Department may update it from time to time for any reason, including, for example, in response to new information, evolving markets, or additional experience," NYDFS said. "This Guidance is not intended to limit, and does not limit, the scope or applicability of any law or regulation."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>