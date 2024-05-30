<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce proposed a "cross-border sandbox" where the U.S. and the UK would allow crypto firms to perform certain activities under regulators' oversight for two years. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Peirce proposed the plan in response to the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority's <a href="https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/paper/2024/cp/digital-securities-sandbox-joint-bank-of-england-and-fca-consultation-paper"><span class="s2">consultation paper</span></a> on creating a "Digital Securities Sandbox," dubbed DSS. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"</span><span class="s3">I write to make the case for a cross-border sandbox between our respective jurisdictions, which would build on the promise of the DSS and serve our investors, market participants, and regulators. This letter outlines one simple approach that our jurisdictions could take to implementing a cross-border sandbox," Peirce said in a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/statement/peirce-boe-fca-comment-05292024?utm_medium=email&amp;utm_source=govdelivery#_ftn1">statement</a> on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Peirce, one of two Republican commissioners at the SEC, said her comments were hers and not those of the SEC. The agency is led by Democratic Chair Gary Gensler, as well as two other Democratic commissioners. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Peirce, who has also been dubbed the nickname "crypto mom," has proposed solutions before on ways to regulate the crypto industry. In 2020, Peirce <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/55147/sec-commissioner-hester-peirce-proposes-a-three-year-safe-harbor-period-for-startups-conducting-token-sales"><span class="s2">proposed</span></a> a three-year "safe harbor period," where innovators are allowed to get blockchain-based digital projects up and running without having to register and follow certain federal securities laws.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">The proposal</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Under the proposed "micro-innovation sandbox," the SEC would post a list of "eligible activities" after garnering public comments. The agency would also set "monetary ceilings," Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"The goal in setting such ceilings would be to enable participants to achieve sufficient scale to gauge market reaction to their product or service and to identify areas for improvement without compromising investor protection or market integrity," Peirce said. The firms would also be subject to anti-fraud provisions, the commissioner added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Firms that take part in the sandbox could participate for two years if they don't exceed "customer limitations" or that monetary cap, Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"During this two-year period, firms would work with the Commission and its staff to secure a no-action letter or exemptive order covering their activities," Peirce proposed. "The Commission staff could extend for a year sandbox eligibility for firms that are actively working on a no-action letter or an exemptive order, but the objective of the micro-innovation sandbox would be to move to more permanent relief within two years." </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">Cross border collaboration</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">By being in the same regulatory sandbox, firms in the U.S. and the UK could work under the same rules, which could, in turn, "foster cross-border innovation," Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Even though I tend to be more of a beach than a sandbox type of regulator, sandboxes have proven effective in facilitating innovation in highly regulated sectors," Peirce said. "Experience in the UK and elsewhere has shown that sandboxes can help innovators “try out their innovations under real-world conditions.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The UK's digital securities sandbox was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268212/uk-introduces-new-regulations-for-its-digital-securities-sandbox"><span class="s2">proposed</span></a> in December as part of the </span><span class="s5">government's Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, or FSMA. After its review period, the bank and FCA plan to post a response to comments submitted. Afterward, the sandbox will be open for applications during the summer of 2024, according to its website.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>