<p>Pudgy Penguins' flock of flippered friends are waddling into a new virtual world: A mobile-based video game. </p>
<p>The immersive mobile app based on the penguin-themed NFT and toy collection is set to debut in 2025, Mythical Marketplace, which is developing the game, said in a statement Thursday. The AAA game will be built on Mythos Chain, a Polkadot-based network that also hosts the popular Web3 game NFL Rivals.</p>
<p>"Pudgy Penguins is the only web3 project to truly go mainstream through their incredible retail partnerships with Walmart and Target and their rapidly growing social media following," Mythical Games CEO John Linden said. "Building this with Mythical Games on the Mythical Platform and Mythos Chain, already used by millions of consumers, is going to be a major driver to further push web3 with mainstream consumers."</p>
<p>In the coming months, Pudgy Penguins holders will have access to exclusive mobile game content, including sneak peeks of mobile gameplay footage. In addition, the NFT holders will also have the opportunity to weigh in on various aspects of the game's development, according to Mythical Games' statement.</p>
<p>The mobile app's development comes on the heels of Pudgy Penguins' launch of its desktop-based Pudgy Worlds game earlier this year. It also follows the toy collection's rollout last year of its penguin plushies and other collectibles in roughly 2,000 Walmart stores. </p>