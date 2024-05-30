Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Patrick McHenry press President Biden not to veto SAB 121

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers pressed President Joe Biden not to veto a legislative measure overturning a controversial Securities and Exchange Commission bulletin that establishes accounting standards for firms that custody crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a letter sent on Thursday to President Biden, Republicans Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., among other lawmakers, cited bipartisan votes in the House and Senate as a reason not to veto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Earlier this month, the full House and Senate voted in favor of the measure to repeal the SEC's staff accounting bulletin, also called SAB 121. The bulletin has drawn </span><span class="s2">controversy over the past year over concerns in the crypto industry that it could prevent banks from safeguarding digital assets. It requires firms that custody crypto to record customer crypto holdings as liabilities on their balance sheets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“Given the overwhelming bipartisan votes, we urge you to sign H.J. Res. 109 into law or work with the SEC to rescind the staff guidance,” the lawmakers said in a statement<b>. </b>“Rescinding SAB 121 is well within the SEC’s authority and there is ample precedent for revisiting a staff accounting bulletin."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., Andy Barr, R-Ky., Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Mike Flood, R-Neb., Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., and Dan Meuser, R-Pa., also signed the letter. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293236/us-house-passes-measure-overturning-controversial-sec-accounting-bulletin"><span class="s3">House</span></a> previously voted 228-182 to pass the measure, with mostly Republicans, though 21 Democrats did sign on. A week later, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294949/us-senate-passes-measure-withdrawing-sec-accounting-bulletin"><span class="s3">Senate</span></a> voted 60 to 38, with several Democrats, including Senate Majority </span><span class="s4">Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voting in favor of the measure. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Veto threat </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">In a "statement of administration policy" released by the White House, President Biden said he would <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SAP-HJRes109.pdf"><span class="s3">veto</span></a> the measure. Specifically, the White House said that</span><span class="s1"> "limiting the SEC’s ability to maintain a comprehensive and effective financial regulatory framework for crypto-assets would introduce substantial financial instability and market uncertainty."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Overturning a veto requires a two-thirds majority. Vote counts in the House and Senate for </span><span class="s5">H.J. Res. 109 are below that threshold. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Biden has vetoed measures before that passed the Senate and House with bipartisan votes. For example, the president vetoed a measure earlier this month to overturn a joint employer rule that had passed the Senate and House by bipartisan margins, according to <a href="https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/biden-vetoes-resolution-to-block-labor-board-joint-employer-rule"><span class="s6">Bloomberg Law</span></a></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>