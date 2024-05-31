<p class="p1"><span class="s1">ARK Invest will no longer be a partner with 21Shares for a proposed spot Ethereum fund, according to an amended registration statement filed late Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a newly amended <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1992508/000121390024048513/ea0205580-03.htm"><span class="s2">Form S-1</span></a>, previously named Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF was changed to 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF. A spokesperson for 21Shares confirmed the change in an emailed statement to The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"As the filing details, ARK Invest will not be serving as a partner for this ETF," the spokesperson said. "We are enthusiastic about the SEC’s recent 19b-4 approval and are committed to increasing access to crypto as an asset class for U.S. investors."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The spokesperson added that 21Shares and ARK will still work together on the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which launched in January, along with other existing futures products. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3">In a statement, a spokesperson for ARK said it would "<span class="s1">not be moving forward with an Ethereum ETF," but said it was still committed to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"As for Ethereum, ARK believes in its transformative potential and the long-term value of the Ethereum blockchain but, at this time, ARK will not be moving forward with an Ethereum ETF," the ARK spokesperson said. "We will continue evaluating efficient ways to provide our investors with exposure to this innovative technology in a way that unlocks its full benefits."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s5">approved</span></a> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum ETFs last week. Issuers still need their S-1 statements to become effective before trading can begin. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">On Friday, issuers Franklin Templeton, VanEck and Invesco Galaxy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297892/franklin-templeton-files-amended-s-1-for-spot-ethereum-etf-lists-0-19-fee"><span class="s2">filed</span></a> their amended S-1 forms. </span></p>\r\n<p><em>Updated on May 31 at 10:45 p.m. UTC time to include a statement from ARK </em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>