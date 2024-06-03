<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance will delist OMG Network, Waves, Nem and Wrapped NXM on June 17 — halting spot and margin trading for the pairs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/zh-CN/support/announcement/%E5%B8%81%E5%AE%89%E5%B0%86%E4%B8%8B%E6%9E%B6-omg-waves-wnxm-xem-2024-06-17-f65faeeefe07417a8b6dd2900ba8da7e"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that several factors are generally taken into account when delisting coins and tokens, such as a lack of trading volume, quality or commitment to the project, network stability and others.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Token prices took a hit on the news, with Waves dropping nearly 30%. The project has own blockchain, exchange and wallet and enables decentralized applications and token issuance.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298066"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1838px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-298066 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/WAVESUSD_2024-06-03_10-31-21-1.png" alt="waves crypto price" width="1828" height="908" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Waves dropped significantly on the news that Binance would delist it. Source: The Block Price Pages</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OmiseGO likewise dropped 27% at the time of publication. OMG, the native token of the OMG Network (previously OmiseGo), is an Ethereum Layer 2 project that positioned itself as a scaling solution for Ethereum.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298067"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-298067 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/OMGUSD_2024-06-03_10-38-25-800x397.png" alt="omg network crypto price" width="800" height="397" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of OMG Network's coin dropped significantly. Source: The Block Price Pages</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, XEM dropped over 30%. XEM is the token of NEM, or New Economy Movement, a blockchain that utilizes a “proof of importance” consensus mechanism to ensure a more even distribution of rewards for those who participate in the network.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_298069"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1838px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-298069 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/XEMUSD_2024-06-03_10-39-45.png" alt="xem crypto price" width="1828" height="908" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">XEM dropped by more than 30%. Source: The Block Price Pages</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Withdrawals of the soon-to-be-delisted tokens will still be possible until Sept. 17.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to the teams of the affected tokens for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>