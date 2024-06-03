Binance to restrict 'unauthorized' stablecoins in EU starting June 30, urges users to switch to regulated tokens

<p>Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced it will soon restrict availability in the European Union to stablecoins that are considered "unregulated" by the EU. </p>\r\n<p>In a statement, Binance said the rules for stablecoins outlined in the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) will come into effect at the end of June. "This will be a first step entering the new regulatory framework and it will have a significant impact on the stablecoin market in the European Economic Area," the statement said.</p>\r\n<p class=" richtext-paragraph css-1v5ii38"><span class="richtext-text css-5p8b6x" data-bn-type="text">Binance said that as stablecoins become regulated in Europe, only tokens issued by "regulated companies" will be available to the public. "</span><span class="richtext-text css-5p8b6x" data-bn-type="text">Several existing stablecoins may not fall into this category and will therefore be subject to certain restrictions," the company also said.</span></p>\r\n<p>When asked to detail which stablecoins fall into the "unregulated" category, Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>\r\n<p>Binance also listed in its statement a "phased" approach designed to adhere to the changes to stablecoin regulation in Europe. Primarily, the exchange will allow users to convert holdings in "<span class="richtext-text css-5p8b6x" data-bn-type="text">unauthorized</span>" stablecoins for other digital assets like bitcoin and ether, regulated stablecoins, or fiat currency, according Binance's statement.</p>\r\n<p><span class="richtext-text css-5p8b6x" data-bn-type="text">Buying "unauthorized" stablecoins in Europe will no longer be possible from June 30, the exchange said.</span></p>\r\n<p>Since former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison back in April, the company's new leader, Richard Teng, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287168/binance-ceo-says-exchange-is-weighing-up-a-few-jurisdictions-for-selecting-its-headquarters">has made efforts</a> to appear the company wants to increase collaboration with regulators.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>