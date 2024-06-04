<p>The market cap of cat-themed memecoins has gained over the past 24 hours following an uptick in the wider memecoin ecosystem triggered by the reported return of 'Roaring Kitty' to Reddit earlier this week.</p>\r\n<p>Allocations into the cat-themed memecoin category came as investors ventured further out the risk curve after an early-week rally by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298103/gamestop-roaring-kitty-memecoins-keith-gill-reddit">GameStop</a> and Roaring Kitty-themed memecoins.</p>\r\n<p>On Monday, GME, ROAR and KITTY saw gains of 315%, 660% and 476%, respectively, after Keith Gill, a.k.a 'Roaring Kitty', reportedly returned to Reddit with a post that appeared to show he holds five million shares and 120,000 call options in GameStop stock.</p>\r\n<p>However, ROAR and KITTY have since posted declines in the double digits — down 50% and 65%, respectively — in the past 24 hours, and GME has traded down 6.58% in the same period.</p>\r\n<p>GME is a Solana-based memecoin using the same ticker symbol as GameStop stock but has no official affiliation with the video game retailer. ROAR and KITTY are themed on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294133/roaring-kitty-returns-putting-meme-stocks-and-memecoins-back-into-focus" data-v-f87c67ca="">Roaring Kitty</a> online persona of Keith Gill, who was involved in the GameStop short squeeze three years ago, but again have no official connection to the investor.</p>\r\n<h2>Cat-themed tokens outperform the wider crypto market</h2>\r\n<p>The cat-themed memecoin market cap today stands at $2.76 billion — an increase of 10<span class="gecko-up">%</span> in the last 24 hours — according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/cat-themed-coins">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Major cat-themed tokens in the <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/cat-themed-coins" data-v-f87c67ca="">Coingecko Cat-themed category</a> market cap top ten — such as POPCAT, MANEKI and PURR — have gained 11%, 2% and 22% in the past 24 hours, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Compared to the memecoin rally, the wider cryptocurrency market decreased by 0.4% to $2.7 trillion in the same period. <span data-v-f87c67ca="">The bitcoin price decreased over 0.4% </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">in the past day and was changing hands for $69,040 at 8:19 a.m. ET., and ether fell 1.4% to $3,756 according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Pages</a>. </p>\r\n<h2>Memecoin ecosystem benefiting</h2>\r\n<p>According to Wintermute analysts, the fast money that focused on the "return" of 'Roaring Kitty' on Monday has gone on to benefit the wider memecoin ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>"The beneficiaries include FLOKI, BONK, WIF and PEPE, whilst ONDO and ENA are solidifying their position as the preferred place for traders to bet on the ether narrative," Wintermute analysts added in an email sent to The Block.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and CEO of Wintermute, previously sat on The Block&#8217;s board of directors from April 2023 to early November 2023 and remains a minority shareholder.</p>\n<p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>