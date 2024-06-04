<p>Polygon Labs has acquired Toposware, a zero-knowledge-focused blockchain research and engineering firm, with which it has collaborated to develop its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277036/polygon-evm-validiums-type-1-prover">type 1 prover</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The acquisition is part of Polygon Labs’ strategy to improve its zero-knowledge arsenal — particularly in developing AggLayer that expands interoperability capabilities across ZK-powered Ethereum Layer 2s.</p>\r\n<p>It marks Polygon Labs’ third major ZK acquisition in less than three years.</p>\r\n<p>Polygon Labs did not reveal the specific details or terms of the deal. Toposware was last valued between $20 million and $30 million, <a href="https://wa.dealroom.co/companies/toposware">according to Dealroom</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Previous acquisitions</h2>\r\n<p>In August 2021, Polygon <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/114479/polygon-hermez-merger-matic-hez-tokens-ethereum-projects">acquired</a> the ZK scaling solution Hermez Network for $250 million. A few months later, Polygon made yet another acquisition in the ZK space — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/126991/polygon-acquires-mir-protocol-400-million-zk-rollups">buying</a> Mir Protocol for $400 million.</p>\r\n<p>Polygon Labs executive chairman Sandeep Nailwal <a href="https://toposware.com/blog/toposware-closes-strategic-investment-round/">invested</a> in Toposware's $5 million seed extension round in November 2023.</p>\r\n<p>Theo Gauthier, CEO of Toposware, will join the Polygon Labs engineering team.</p>\r\n<p>Polygon Labs has contributed to the core development of several scaling protocols, including Polygon PoS, Polygon CDK, and Polygon zkEVM.</p>\r\n<p>Its zkEVM competes with other ZK rollup scaling solutions, including Matter Labs’ zkSync, Scroll, Taiko, Linea and Starknet.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>