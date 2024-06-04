Stashh Labs raises more than $3.3 million ahead of NFT platform upgrade from Animoca, 6th Man Ventures, among others

<p>Stashh Labs has raised more than $3.3 million in a fundraising round ahead of the launch of its latest upgrade to its NFT marketplace. </p>\r\n<p>The round included participation from Animoca, 6th Man Ventures, Shima Capital, as well as Hashkey Capital and SFermion. Stashh Labs will use the funds to further its mission to build an NFT platform for creators and collectors across various decentralized ecosystems. </p>\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="b66f65e9-470a-4286-acac-f0cd1f10c9dd">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>As part of its mission, Stashh Labs launched Stashh 2.0 on Tuesday, the second iteration of its SoFi-focused omnichain hub for NFTs. In a press release, Stashh said that the new marketplace supports encrypted NFTs and offers numerous new use cases for creators and collectors. These include unlockable on-chain private content, access control, identity management, and unwrappable collectibles.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>“Stashh 2.0 solves the biggest problem facing any creator or community in Web3 - reaching new collectors and collaborators - while also solving the biggest problem facing collectors: discovering those same incredible creators and communities,” Stashh Labs CEO Tor Bair said Tuesday in a statement. </p>\r\n<p>Stashh will use its freshly raised funds to support Stashh 2.0's growth by expanding its support for several more blockchain ecosystems, onboarding more creators and launching more messaging, gaming and other social features on its platform, Bair told The Block. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>