X bans alleged celebrity memecoin scammer Sahil Arora

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Celebrity memecoin promoter Sahil Arora (@Habibi_Comm) was banned from the social media platform X after being accused by many, including </span><a href="https://x.com/Caitlyn_Jenner/status/1795269306693075404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1795269306693075404%7Ctwgr%5Eed2f771f8733fc8035a056828ebdb712a23fd295%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdecrypt.co%2F232662%2Fcaitlyn-jenner-says-meme-coin-creator-owes-her-lots-of-money"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Caitlyn Jenner</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Iggy Azalea, of perpetrating “pump and dump” schemes amid the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298200/solana-saw-nearly-half-a-million-tokens-launched-last-month"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recent rise</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in celebrity-themed memecoins.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“He scammed us! BIG TIME!” Jenner wrote on X. The scam allegedly involved Arora acting as a middleman and launching the token on behalf of Jenner, having Jenner promote it, and then dumping tokens in his possession to withdraw liquidity, sending the price tumbling, which is a common risk in the memecoin market.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The token, JENNER, rose dramatically within 24 hours to reach a market cap of $43 million but fell sharply. As of publication time, the token had a market cap of around </span><a href="https://dexscreener.com/solana/crr7jdt5lxt6jcrqwqnb2epf1sntn3jxpv3kgdirpatx"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$5 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, according to data from Dexscreener.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">American rapper Rich the Kid also </span><a href="https://x.com/richthekid/status/1795097857038389328"><span style="font-weight: 400;">took to X</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to claim his account was “hacked” to promote a coin “by Sahil” and “made a pump and dump and dumped all the money to his account and blocked me,” the rapper posted.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In another incident, Arora allegedly posted fake screenshots implicating his involvement in launching a memecoin dubbed IGGY for Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Azalea instead released her own token, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298363/solana-memecoin-mania-pump-fun-revenue-30-million"><span style="font-weight: 400;">MOTHER</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and called out Arora in a </span><a href="https://x.com/IGGYAZALEA/status/1795614253178884437?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1795614253178884437%7Ctwgr%5E127fa605d83eebc988c9dcc65f71ffccbb646ab5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdecrypt.co%2F232927%2Fceleb-crypto-handler-380k-fake-iggy-azalea-meme-coin"><span style="font-weight: 400;">series of tweets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“don’t believe the bullsh*t fake screen shots n all the rest… Sahil baby take your L and go already,” Azalea said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block reached out to another X account, @sahilbuilds, shared by Arora’s Instagram and Telegram page for comment on the allegations and his account being banned.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“[T]hey hate what they can’t create, they try everyday to shut me down but nothing will really make me quit. this just powers me up more to do crazy and epic sh*t and i have a lot more big moves incoming to shake the space,” the account wrote in response to a direct message on X.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When asked if the claims made by Jenner were false, they replied: “Yes. She wouldn’t be here in the first place if I didn’t get her on and deployed Jenner.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the barriers to entry continue to shrink, the memecoin market has exploded in recent months, with nearly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298200/solana-saw-nearly-half-a-million-tokens-launched-last-month"><span style="font-weight: 400;">half a million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> tokens being created on Solana in the month of May alone according to data compiled by </span><a href="https://www.theblock.pro/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block Pro</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Unfortunately, bad actors and scammers are also a part of the memecoin landscape.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 