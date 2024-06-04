Crypto's political paradigm shift

<p><i>Episode 32 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro, SkyBridge Capital Founder &amp; Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci, and Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/b4H9vBEAOT8?si=ALhHXlJX93lPzzHK" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Kristin Smith is the CEO of Blockchain Association and Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Smith and Scaramucci discuss the impact of crypto policy and politics on recent events, including the ETH ETF win, bipartisan support, and the influence of Trump and Biden.</p>\r\n<p>The discussion highlights the significance of the crypto voter, the evolving stance of the White House, and the potential impact on elections.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE</strong><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a> Introduction<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=38s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:38</a> Political Paradigm Shift<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=357s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">05:57</a> Biden WH Crypto Policy<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=489s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:09</a> Crypto 'Voting Bloc'<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=782s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">13:02</a> Trump's Crypto Flip Flop<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=993s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">16:33</a> Biden's Crypto Strategy<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4H9vBEAOT8&amp;t=1397s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">23:17</a> Closing Thoughts</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot<br />\r\n</b></span><em>Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. 