<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of BNB surged to set its new all-time high during late hours Tuesday. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The token is up more than than 11% in the past 24 hours, reaching a record high of $701 at the time of writing, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices?currency=usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BNB is the native token of the BNB Chain ecosystem. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The token's previous all time high came in May 2021, when it was briefly valued at around $690.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In terms of volume, about $3.3 billion worth of BNB was traded in the past 24 hours. The token currently holds a market capitalization of $107.2 billion.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BNB's rally has been supported by popularity of Binance Launchpool. The platform requires users to hold and stake BNB to participate in new token offerings</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.</span></p>

<div id="attachment_298539"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1383px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-298539 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/BNBUSD_2024-06-05_09-05-42.png" alt="" width="1373" height="684" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BNB price chart | Source: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248351/bnb-bnb-usd">The Block</a></span></p></div>

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, Binance Launchpool </span><a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/introducing-notcoin-not-on-binance-launchpool-farm-not-by-staking-bnb-and-fdusd-b78921ecf7c94e50973850fc47f497b9"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced its support</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for Notcoin, where the exchange claimed to be the first platform to list the token. Notcoin, which can be earned on a Web3 game within Telegram, has accumulated $2.2 billion worth of market capitalization since its launch.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, the value of bitcoin has also risen 2.89% over the past day to break above the $71,000 mark, with most other altcoins also in green.</span></p>