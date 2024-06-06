<p>Bitcoin's price could increase to $100,000 ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, according to Standard Chartered.</p>\r\n<p>"As we approach the U.S. election, I expect $100,000 to be reached and then $150,000 by year-end in the case of a Trump victory," Geoffrey Kendrick, head of Standard Chartered Bank's forex and digital assets research, said Thursday in an email sent to The Block. "The Biden administration recently showed pragmatism in approving the spot ether ETFs, but subsequently Biden vetoed efforts to repeal SAB 121. So Trump is still more friendly than Biden," Kendrick added.</p>\r\n<p>The Standard Chartered analyst pointed to tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls data and noted that, if they are "friendly," he expects a fresh all-time-high for bitcoin's price to be reached over the weekend. "This would open the way for $80,000 by end-June," he said.</p>\r\n<p>Kendrick added that he is sticking with his year-end price prediction of $150,000 and end-of-2025 forecast of $200,000 for bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>"Notably, a $150,000 price by end-2024 would see bitcoin join the $3 trillion club in terms of market cap, following NVDA’s $3 trillion market cap which was reached yesterday," he said.</p>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin traded flat over the past 24 hours and is now trading at $70,979, as of the time of writing, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>