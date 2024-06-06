<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Julia Leung, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, said that bitcoin has clearly shown its staying power as an alternative asset.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Wednesday speech delivered at the Greenwich Economic Forum Hong Kong, Leung said that most central bankers and economists would say that virtual assets like bitcoin and ether do not have any intrinsic value. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I do not disagree with this view. While the intrinsic value debate will continue, it is a fact that, 15 years on, Bitcoin has survived multiple cycles of boom and bust, clearly showing its staying power as an alternative asset,” Leung said. “More clearly, its underlying technology — DLT — is here to stay.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Leung’s comment on bitcoin came as the SFC’s licensing regime officially kicked off its recent requirement for all crypto trading platforms to obtain a license to serve retail investors in Hong Kong. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Duncan Chiu, a Hong Kong lawmaker, has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298075/hong-kong-lawmaker-criticism"><span style="font-weight: 400;">raised concerns</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the “excessively stringent” regulations for crypto exchanges to obtain a license, criticizing that these rules have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298331/sensitive-region-user-base-could-impact-crypto-licensing-decisions-in-hong-kong-says-hashkey-exchange-ceo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pushed major global exchanges away</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from entering Hong Kong and have dampened market confidence.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Leung said in her speech that the regulator’s support for the Web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong “should not be taken as an endorsement of the VA asset class.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“As things currently stand, VAs are highly speculative in nature with extreme price volatility,” Leung added. “Therefore, while meeting investors’ demand, we have made sure that wide-ranging safeguards are in place to protect investors.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Regulations in the making</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SFC is also working towards regulating stablecoins. “Preparations for a new regime to regulate fiat-referenced stablecoins are underway,” Leung said. “Recently, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has completed a consultation on the proposed regime, including requiring stablecoin issuers to ensure full backing by high-quality and highly-liquid reserve assets.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SFC has also been engaging in </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2024/05/20240507-4/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Project Ensemble</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a tokenization project launched by the HKMA in March to develop its potential central bank digital currency. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This new project on wholesale central bank digital currency will initially focus on tokenized deposits,” Leung also said. “A sandbox will be launched to pilot tokenisation use cases, including trading and settlement of tokenised products, such as green bonds and carbon credits.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>