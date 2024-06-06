<p>Robinhood is set to acquire Bitstamp in a potential $200 million deal designed to better position the crypto and stock trading platform for expansion outside of the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>The cash deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, according to a statement on Thursday, subject to customary closing conditions — including regulatory approvals — Robinhood said.</p>\r\n<p>Barclays Capital Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Robinhood, and Galaxy Digital Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bitstamp, according to the statement.</p>\r\n<p>Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is the oldest running crypto exchange, with over 50 licenses and registrations globally. The deal would bring its retail customers in the EU, UK, U.S. and Asia under the Robinhood umbrella and introduce the firm to institutional crypto clients for the first time.</p>\r\n<p>“The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business,” Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, said. “Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long-standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles … [and] has established one of the strongest reputations across retail and institutional crypto investors. Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the U.S. and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.”</p>\r\n<p>Beyond its crypto exchange services, with over 85 tradable assets, Bitstamp also offers staking and lending products, which Robinhood said would enhance its crypto offering.</p>\r\n<p>“As the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp is known as one of the most-trusted and transparent crypto platforms worldwide,” JB Graftieaux, CEO of Bitstamp, said. “Bringing Bitstamp's platform and expertise into Robinhood’s ecosystem will give users an enhanced trading experience with a continuing commitment to compliance, security, and customer-centricity.”</p>\r\n<p>Bitstamp’s existing team will join forces with Robinhood as part of the deal.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>