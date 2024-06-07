SignPass, the First-ever Passport for Digital Nomads powered by Sign Protocol

SignPass, a network state identity experiment, aims to establish an onchain verifiable ID system that is compatible with existing passport systems. This revolutionary bridge between governments and Network States fills the gap between digital identities and the physical world. By enabling people worldwide to move, live, and engage in economic activities freely, SignPass elevates the digital nomad lifestyle, global interconnectedness, and resource redistribution to unprecedented heights.

By integrating personal identification regulations from partner countries, SignPass can provide a unique global citizen solution for each resident of sovereign nations. Specifically, all SignPass credentials will be cryptographically registered onto the blockchain via Sign Protocol. Each holder will also receive a physical ID card that is compatible with the ICAO standards for machine-readable passports (MRPs), and have a unique QR code for verification purposes with the blockchain record.

The implementation of SignPass makes it possible to address issues of financial exclusion and resource inequality. The deployment of digital identity involves not only the formulation of macro policies but also impacts the construction of a digital nation. Additionally, by promoting tools such as onchain cross-border property certification, SignPass will make cryptocurrencies more widespread, allowing underdeveloped regions to also benefit from Web3.

The First Onchain Permanent Residential (PR) Program in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is the first country to support SignPass initiative with their onchain PR program. Since 2020, Sierra Leone has implemented strategies to revitalize the economy, attract global talent, and encourage economic diversification.

Sign Foundation works with the Immigration Department of the Republic of Sierra Leone for SignPass holders to obtain permanent residency and become a tax resident of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The program is overseen by the Office of Sierra Leone Digital Innovation in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and managed by Sign Foundation in Geneva, Switzerland.

There are a number of benefits for Sierra Leone PR, including:

Freely enter, live and work in Sierra Leone

Open access to local banking services

Eligibility to apply for global brokerage accounts

Register companies and business in Sierra Leone

Apply for citizenship after meeting the residency requirements

To learn more about the application process, please read more in the official article.

**Please note:** The sale is only available to non-US residents, and residents of non-restricted jurisdictions. Refer to the website for more details.

Future Development

Looking ahead, SignPass plans to expand globally by:

Global Visa and PRs: Broaden partner countries, establish hubs in key cities like Singapore and UAE, and integrate with pop-up cities like Prospera and Zuzalu.

Enhanced Services: Simplify business registration, integrate with global banking, and facilitate networking events.

Network States: Collaborate with governments and organizations like the UN and provide tailored services through the Sign Foundation. These efforts aim to enhance global mobility and digital identity acceptance.

We sincerely welcome you to join the launch.



This post is commissioned by EthSign and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.