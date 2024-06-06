<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Over 100 former federal prosecutors and federal agents joined forces to urge the prompt release of detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan in a letter sent to Secretary of State Tony Blinken, first seen by Axios.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Tigran is now being held on false charges related to money laundering and tax evasion — He is completely innocent of these charges and, as a mid-tier employee at Binance, does not hold a role that makes him an appropriate stand-in for the company,” said the </span><a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24736757-letter-in-support-of-tigran-june-6-google-docs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">letter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, spearheaded by former federal prosecutor Katie Haun, as </span><a href="https://www.axios.com/2024/06/07/tigran-gambaryan-letter-white-house-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by Axios.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan, who is also a former federal agent, has been held hostage in “deplorable conditions” for about three months without proper assistance to seek legal or medical help despite his declining health, according to the letter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The letter claimed that Kuje Prison, where Gambaryan is currently held captive, has imprisoned some of the worst criminals in Nigerian history. Gambaryan, however, helped investigate prominent cases involving child pornography, national security, terrorism financing, among other major crimes. “Several of us worked alongside Tigran during these cases and saw his tireless devotion to the rule of law firsthand,” the letter said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-TX) and 15 other Members of Congress </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298571/us-lawmakers-urge-immediate-action-to-rescue-binance-exec-from-nigerian-detention"><span style="font-weight: 400;">signed a letter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to President Joe Biden calling for immediate action to bring back Gambaryan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s Africa regional manager, were detained following their arrival in Nigeria on Feb. 26, amid accusations of Binance making illegal-transaction profits locally. Criminal charges were filed against them on Feb. 28. Anjarwalla later escaped from custody on March 22.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gambaryan and Binance are facing a $35 million money laundering and tax violation indictment in Nigeria, while the court process is still ongoing.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>