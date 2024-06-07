<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds are now in their longest streak of positive flows since listing, recording their 18th consecutive day of net inflows on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 funds had a total net inflow of $217.78 million, with most of the inflows coming from BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets. IBIT drew in $350 million worth of net inflows on Thursday, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Fidelity’s and VanEck’s bitcoin ETFs also saw net inflows, though significantly smaller than BlackRock’s.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, Ark Invest’s ARKB recorded net outflows of $96.6 million, marking one of the largest exits of funds from the ETF. Grayscale’s converted GBTC saw net outflows of $37.5 million, and Bitwise’s BITB reported net outflows of $3 million. The remaining five spot bitcoin ETFs, including Invesco’s BTCO, saw zero flows on Thursday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the latest streak of net inflows, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs have logged a total net inflow of $15.56 billion since their inception in January. The amount of flows appears to have recovered from an impasse across April and May, though it is still lower than the peak in March, according to The Block’s data dashboard.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin’s value</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> stands above the $71,000 mark at the time of publication, having grown 0.24% in the past 24 hours. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>