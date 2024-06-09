<p>Solana-based decentralized infrastructure provider (DePIN) Io.Net, which allows users to contribute spare graphics processing power to a shared pool in exchange for token-based payment, has replaced its CEO just two days before its native token launches on Binance Launchpad. </p>\r\n<p>Co-founder Ahmad Shadid announced his departure from the CEO role on Sunday with a post on X, naming fellow co-founder and former COO Tory Green as his replacement. </p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">While there have been allegations regarding my past, I want to emphasize that I am stepping down as CEO to allow </span>io.net<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> move forward without distraction and to focus on its growth and success," Shadid's <a href="https://x.com/shadid_io/status/1799766711291490522">announcement post</a> reads in part. Shadid also announced his plan to contribute one million of Io.net's soon-to-be-launched tokens from his personal stash towards the company's Internet of GPUs Foundation to "help grow the ecosystem." </span></p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Going forward, we will continue to execute on the vision that Ahmad set forth when he founded </span>io.net<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> - to become the world’s largest AI compute network and bring AI to the world," wrote newly-minted CEO Tory Green in his own <a href="https://twitter.com/MTorygreen/status/1799779461665263983">announcement</a>, which reiterated the company's plan to launch its <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/introducing-io-net-io-on-binance-launchpool-farm-io-by-staking-bnb-and-fdusd-6556e3b5aae54c76adb0fd267b105a15">token</a> on Binance's Launchpool on June 11. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Io.net has faced pointed criticism from rivals</h2>\r\n<p>While Shadid failed to elaborate on the nature of the "allegations" mentioned in his departure announcement, Io.net has faced pointed criticism from rivals in the DePIN space over the past months regarding whether the service truly offered as many GPU chips as it claimed. After Martin Shkreli, among others, noted that the site reported varied metrics for its network size, Io.net <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291315/solana-based-depin-io-net-ceo-claims-network-was-attacked-in-detailed-postmortem">claimed in a detailed postmortem</a> that attackers had attempted to spoof GPUs in order to glean increased rewards from the system. Other allegations have concerned Shadid's involvement with chiefly Arabic-language crypto projects in the past. </p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I'm glad to see </span><a class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3 r-1ddef8g r-tjvw6i r-1loqt21" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://t.co/hKQEOkIoRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">IO.net</a><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> taking steps in the right direction," said Greg Osuri, co-founder and CEO of Akash Network, a competitor in the DePIN space, when reached for comment. He said that while it's a positive move from IO.net's side to replace the CEO, he said that questions remain regarding the allegations.</span></p>\r\n<p>Shadid clarified that his supply of tokens would be locked for four years, while other investors and team members were subject to shorter lockups. "I have 4 years lockup + vesting, no investor, advisor or team member gets his monthly vested tokens before 2025/June," Shadid wrote in a <a href="https://x.com/shadid_io/status/1799778292461105205">reply to a critic</a> on X. The project reportedly hit a $1 billion fully diluted token valuation with its Series A fundraising round, The Block <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280665/solana-depin-io-net-1-billion-token-valuation-funding">previously reported</a>. </p>\r\n<p>When asked directly about the timing of the resignation coming just two days before the token launch, Shadid again responded on X. "<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">I am forced to make the wisest decision for the best of the </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3 r-1loqt21" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24IO&amp;src=cashtag_click">$IO</a></span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> Nation[. I]t’s not about me anymore. It’s about all of you," Shadid <a href="https://x.com/shadid_io/status/1799770853074498038">replied</a>. Io.net was unable to be immediately reached for comment by The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Shortened and paraphrased quotation by Osuri.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 