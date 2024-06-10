TD Cowen warns crypto companies themselves may push laws that 'derail' crypto industry as a whole

<p>The investment bank TD Cowen sees potential disruption in the cryptocurrency industry based on regulatory efforts. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto industry is on track to see stablecoin legislation this fall and broader crypto market regulation within the next two years. However, legislation that moves from the bigger picture to specific company interests can</span> "derail" the industry, as seen previously with the cannabis industry, writes Jaret Seiberg, financial services and housing policy analyst <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296769/td-cowen-says-ethereum-etfs-clear-the-way-for-more-crypto-funds">TD Cowen</a> Washington Research Group</p>\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 juice:w-full juice:items-end overflow-x-auto gap-3" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="3876ec19-c397-442c-a629-58054e5e4d98">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The report argues that industries usually unite when pushing their legislative agendas, supported by coordinated lobbying. However, when Congress starts paying attention to a specific industry, companies begin to focus on legislation that benefits them individually. This forces lawmakers to choose sides within the industry, weakening the industry's overall progress.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Seiberg noted that such splintering occurred with the cannabis industry. Once unified in its bipartisan push to let states decide whether to legalize marijuana, the industry lobbying efforts broke off to include niche interests in proposed cannabis bills. </p>\r\n<p>"Navigating this evolution from legislation that can't pass to legislation that looks like it will pass, in our view, is now the crypto industry's biggest Washington challenge. Companies may decide the stablecoin bill is not needed or would benefit rivals too much," Seiberg wrote. "That could derail the stablecoin bill this year, which would then rob the market structure bill of momentum going into 2025."</p>\r\n<p>"We also believe there is a risk that industry demands for the market structure bill will splinter as entities could use it to undo SEC enforcement actions or to dictate how specific tokens could be regulated. Disagreements in this space make it much easier for lawmakers to conclude the bill is not yet ready to pass," he added. </p>\r\n<p>On May 22, the House of Representatives <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry">passed</a> the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, or FIT21, a crypto legislation bill that included rule-making for stablecoins and anti-money laundering. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>