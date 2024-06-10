<p>The Fireblocks Network is expanding its platform connectivity to Coinbase International, offering clients who use the exchange enhanced security, governance and policy controls.</p>\r\n<p>In a statement issued on Monday, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/213283/fireblocks-testing-off-exchange-crypto-custody-solution">Fireblocks</a> said that this move could help mitigate operational risks for perpetual futures and spot trading for both institutional and retail clients on Coinbase International.</p>\r\n<p>"As we continue to expand our offerings for institutional and retail clients, this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a robust and reliable trading infrastructure for our global clientele,” Coinbase International CEO Usman Naeem said.</p>\r\n<h2>Fireblock's MPC feature can now be used with Coinbase International</h2>\r\n<p>Fireblocks described a security feature called multi-party computation (MPC) that will benefit <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246414/coinbase-international-volumes-pick-up-topping-280-million-in-one-day">Coinbase International</a> users. The MPC feature can eliminate single points of compromise in API credentials and secure hardware enclaves to prevent threats from external actors or internal colluders that could compromise exchange credentials during storage. </p>\r\n<p>The security features on the Fireblocks Console will give Coinbase International users in specified regions added protection in exchange operations, such as withdrawals and deposits. The Fireblocks Console also provides customers with a unified view of all their connected accounts to easily monitor assets, balances, and transactions.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>