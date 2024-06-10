<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Crypto: The Game," an on-chain Survivor-esque contest, has come under Uniswap Labs’ ownership as it prepares to launch the elimination game's next “season.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap Labs acquired the popular crypto-focused game in a mixed cash-token-and-equity deal, Fortune Magazine </span><a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/06/10/uniswap-labs-acquires-crypto-the-game-its-ballooned-into-this-24-7-crypto-reality-show/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday. Under the terms of the deal, CTG founders Dylan Abruscato, Tyler Cagle and Bryan Lee will continue to develop the game as employees of Uniswap Labs. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We’ve seen CTG generate a ton of excitement and Uniswap is focused on making on-chain experiences more human and fun,” Uniswap Labs’ chief operating officer Mary-Catherine Lader said Monday to Fortune Magazine.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap Labs did not disclose the price it paid to purchase CTG and did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Crypto: The Game," which launched earlier this year, has had some buzz for an on-chain game. NFT passes to enter the competition’s second season sold out in less than 15 minutes, with some of the 800 passes trading at a roughly 40% markup in resale, according to OpenSea </span><a href="https://opensea.io/collection/crypto-the-game-s2/analytics"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The acquisition comes at a time of uncertainty for Uniswap Labs. In April, the creator of the eponymous decentralized exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295792/uniswap-labs-responds-to-wells-notice-calls-secs-legal-case-weak-and-wrong"><span style="font-weight: 400;">received a Wells Notice</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, indicating it could soon become the focus of an investigation by federal securities regulators. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>