<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 11 U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw a daily net outflow of $64.93 million on Monday, ending their longest inflow streak of 19 days. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale's GBTC led the pack in outflows this week, totaling $40 million. Other funds also saw investor redemptions on Monday, with Invesco and Galaxy Digital's BTCO experiencing net outflows of $20 million, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue. Valkyrie's bitcoin ETF also reported net outflows of $16 million. Fidelity's FBTC, saw $3 million in net outflows, marking its first negative flow since May 2.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF in terms of net assets, recorded net inflows of $6 million, while Bitwise's BITB recorded $8 million of inflows. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The record-setting 19-day inflow streak that ended last Friday accumulated over $4 billion in net inflows. Since their inception in January, the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs have logged a total net inflow of $15.62 billion.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin's price dipped last Friday after U.S. non-farm payroll data and unemployment data gave </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299259/bitcoin-ether-at-buy-the-dip"><span style="font-weight: 400;">conflicting outlooks on the U.S. economy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, causing uncertainty that led investors to move out from more risky assets, according to crypto trading firm QCP Capital. Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $68,311, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Markets are anticipating the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee meeting expected later this week. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the CME Group forecasts a 99.4% chance that the Fed will maintain the current interest rate of 5.25% to 5.50% instead of easing, a </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/fed-cut-rates-twice-this-year-starting-sept-one-or-none-still-risk-2024-06-05/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reuters poll</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of economists showed that the Fed is likely to cut rates twice this year, starting in September.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, U.S. ETF issuers </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299418/spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-still-waiting-on-sec-for-first-round-of-s-1-comments-sources"><span style="font-weight: 400;">are still awaiting feedback</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from the Securities and Exchange Commission on their S-1 registration statements, submitted around the end of last month. Issuers need to have the S-1 forms approved by the SEC to officially launch their spot ether funds.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When launched, spot ether ETFs may capture as much as 20% of the current flows directed towards spot bitcoin ETFs, Bitfinex head of derivatives Jag Kooner </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299225/spot-ethereum-etfs-could-capture-up-to-20-of-bitcoin-etf-flows-analyst-predicts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recently commented</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>