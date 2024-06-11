<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet Inc. saw its shares rise 9.88% on Tuesday after announcing that it had purchased an additional 250 million yen ($1.58 million) worth of bitcoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to a <a href="https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/33500/7a1b93bb/ab2b/4713/abe9/e2ce84dbdd8a/140120240610525851.pdf">statement</a> disclosed on June 11, Metaplanet bought 23.351 BTC, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to over 141.07 BTC ($9.54 million). The firm's latest bitcoin purchase <a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/entities/176">follows</a> previous acquisitions on April 23 and May 10.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its average purchase price per bitcoin was 10.27 million yen, or about $65,300, according to the statement. Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,566, down from last week’s peak of nearly $72,000, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Metaplanet Inc.'s stock soared to 89 yen per share at closing on Tuesday, marking a significant short-term jump since its initial announcement of a bitcoin investment focus on April 9. At the time, the stock traded at around 19 yen. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“In response to the pandemic-induced investment landscape, Metaplanet comprehensively restructured its myriad assets and businesses, paving the way for a strategic pivot towards a Bitcoin-centric vision,” the company’s </span><a href="https://metaplanet.jp/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, Metaplanet announced that it had decided to adopt bitcoin as its strategic treasury reserve asset in response to the ongoing economic adversity in Japan, namely high government debt levels, prolonged periods of negative real interest rates, and the consequently weak yen.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="http://bitcointreasuries.net"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BitcoinTreasuries.net</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, public companies around the world own a total of 308,688 bitcoins, led by Microstrategy Inc. The Michael Saylor-led firm owns 214,400 BTC, which represents over 50% of its market capitalization. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>