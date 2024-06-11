<div class="css-175oi2r r-6gpygo r-14gqq1x" data-testid="UserName">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1wbh5a2 r-dnmrzs r-1ny4l3l">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1wbh5a2 r-dnmrzs r-1ny4l3l">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1wbh5a2 r-dnmrzs r-1ny4l3l">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1awozwy r-18u37iz r-dnmrzs"> </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1adg3ll r-6gpygo">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r">\r\n<div class="css-146c3p1 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-37j5jr r-a023e6 r-rjixqe r-16dba41" dir="auto" data-testid="UserDescription">Bitcoin open interest has increased to over $1.5 billion while the price is trading down — a cause for concern, according to some crypto analysts.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"Price flat, with OI up $1.5 billion. High-risk situation," Decentrader founder @filbfilb <a href="https://x.com/filbfilb">posted</a> on X.com. The Decentrader founder also warned, "Can't remember such a situation in a long time. Survive." According to another X <a href="https://x.com/ByzGeneral/status/1800225885666333033">post</a> by Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral), "open interest is rising quickly again, almost back to the previous level where we got a sudden nuke." </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_299473"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1279px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-299473 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/06/bitcoin-open-interest.jpg" alt="bitcoin price correction" width="1269" height="560" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin open interest (OI) has increased above $1.5 billion, yet the price is trading down, leading one crypto founder to warn a sudden price correction could be imminent. Image: <a href="https://x.com/filbfilb">X/@filbfilb, Coinalyze.</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">moved lower in early trading on Tuesday. The world's largest digital asset by market cap decreased by around 3.2% in the past day and was changing hands for $67,18 at 5:44 a.m. ET., according to The Block's Price Pages.

Memecoin sector underperforms wider crypto market

The market capitalization of memecoins has decreased by over 6% in the past 24 hours, underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which saw a 2% decline in the same period.

The top five memecoins by market cap in the CoinGecko memecoin category account for around 77% of the total memecoin market cap of over $59 billion. All of the top five <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281063/misspelled-celebrity-memecoins-on-solana-surge-in-price-such-as-jeo-boden-danold-tromp-and-olen-mosk" data-v-f87c67ca="">memecoins</a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> decreased in value in the past 24 hours. The most notable drop was for floki, which fell 8% in the past day.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Other top five memecoins such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282407/elon-musk-tesla-with-dogecoin" data-v-f87c67ca="">dogecoin</a></span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">, pepe, shiba inu and dogwifhat de</span>creased by 2.7%, 3.6%, 3.3% and 4%, respectively.</p>\r\n<h2>GameStop-inspired memecoins fall further</h2>\r\n<p>Roaring Kitty-themed tokens experienced double-digit losses in the same period, coinciding with the decline in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297208/gme-and-kitty-memecoins-spike-alongside-surge-in-gamestop-stock">GameStop</a> shares. The video game retailer's shares fell for the second consecutive session on Monday, dropping over 49%, after a 40% drop on Friday.</p>\r\n<p>GameStop's stock ended Monday trading at $24.83, a 62% decline from its two-year high of $61 reached last Thursday. Meanwhile, the Solana-based memecoin GME — which has no official affiliation with the company — slid 20%. Related tokens, such as KITTY and ROAR, fell 26% and 27%, respectively, over the past day, according to data from CoinGecko.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, "Roaring Kitty," also known as Keith Gill, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294304/solana-memecoin-gme-gamestop">disclosed</a> a $580 million position in GME equity and options, initially boosting the stock's price and positioning him for potential billion-dollar exposure. 